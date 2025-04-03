Sheffield Resources Achieves Record Zircon Sales

Sheffield Resources (ASX: SFX) reported record zircon sales for the March 2025 quarter at its Thunderbird mineral sands mine in Western Australia, despite a five-day suspension of operations in mid-February due to Cyclone Zelia. The company managed to maintain its ilmenite and zircon concentrate production estimates for the quarter. Ore mining totalled 2.5 million tonnes, with ilmenite concentrate production at 148,000 tonnes and zircon concentrate production at 39,000 tonnes. Zircon concentrate shipments reached 82,000 tonnes, capitalizing on robust customer demand and navigating the Broome port closure in late March. Additionally, the company shipped 126,000 tonnes of ilmenite and 18,000 tonnes of leucoxene concentrate during the period.

The Thunderbird mine, owned by Kimberley Mineral Sands (KMS), a 50:50 joint venture between Sheffield and China’s Yansteel, is considered a world-class mineral sands discovery. The increased zircon shipments led to a reduction in the mine’s zircon concentrate inventory, although levels remained above normal expectations at the end of the quarter. According to Executive Chair Bruce Griffin, the record zircon shipments reflect the success of the KMS marketing team and strong customer interest. He anticipates that these robust sales, combined with ongoing ilmenite shipments to Yansteel, will yield the first positive quarter of operating cash flow for the Thunderbird mine.