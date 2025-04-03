A flurry of drilling successes in Queensland’s Taroom Trough is generating excitement within Australia’s energy sector. Companies like Shell, Santos, Omega Oil & Gas, and Elixir Energy are unlocking what appears to be a substantial gas resource. Omega Oil & Gas recently reported unexpectedly high oil flows from its Canyon-1H well, leading to comparisons with major US basins like Eagle Ford and Wolfcamp. Elixir Energy also reported a new, deeper gas intersection at its Daydream-2 well.

Industry experts suggest the Taroom Trough is ideally located to supply gas to Gladstone’s LNG plants and the broader east coast markets. Elixir Energy’s managing director Neil Young believes the Trough may offer solutions to the current gas shortages. The potential of the region is significant, with some estimating multi-TCF gas volumes, potentially rivaling anything else on the east coast. Shell’s continued investment in the area, despite keeping details under wraps, further fuels optimism about the Trough’s ability to reshape Australia’s energy landscape.