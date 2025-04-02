US Imposes Tariffs; Australia Faces 10% Levy

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has implemented a series of tariffs on imported goods from numerous countries. Unveiled at a White House Rose Garden address, the tariffs, dubbed “Liberation Day” levies, are intended to reshape global trade dynamics. While many nations face country-specific tariffs, Australia will be subject to a 10% tariff on goods shipped to the US. Last year, Australia exported approximately $23 billion worth of goods to the US.

China faces the highest tariff at 34%, followed by Vietnam at 46%. Other major economies impacted include the European Union (20%), South Korea (25%), and Japan (24%). The Trump administration has articulated these tariffs as a means to address what it considers unfair trade practices and to stimulate domestic manufacturing. However, economists have cautioned that these measures could lead to increased consumer prices and a potential economic slowdown. The specific impact on Australian beef farmers, who exported $3.3 billion worth of goods to the US last year, remains unclear, with the potential for additional tariffs on top of the Australia-wide levy.