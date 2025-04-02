Rumble Resources Hits High-Grade Tungsten Assays

Rumble Resources (ASX: RTR) has announced promising high-grade tungsten assays from historical drill core sampling at its Western Queen gold project in Western Australia. The company analyzed 78 diamond holes, totaling 7,823 meters, previously drilled. Initial results from three holes revealed a substantial intercept of 11 meters at 0.93% tungsten trioxide and 4.19 grams per tonne gold from 169 meters, including a higher-grade segment of 1 meter at 2.49% tungsten trioxide and 0.41g/t gold from 172 meters. The presence of visible scheelite, a key tungsten ore, was also consistently observed in the historical diamond holes.

Further sampled highlights included 4.05 meters at 4.58% tungsten trioxide and 0.72g/t gold from 174.85 meters, featuring 2.05 meters at 8.71% tungsten trioxide and 1.38g/t gold from 176.85 meters, and 12 meters at 0.56% tungsten trioxide and 0.46g/t gold from 69 meters, with 2 meters at 2.48% tungsten trioxide and 0.12g/t gold from 70 meters. Rumble is employing pXRF analysis for systematic review of historical holes, targeting scheelite-bearing intervals for sampling and has sent samples for lab analysis. Rumble is also conducting preliminary metallurgical testing on high-grade scheelite-bearing material. The company plans to integrate the new tungsten assays with existing gold data to estimate a maiden mineral resource for the project’s tungsten mineralization.