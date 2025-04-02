Viking Mines Identifies New Gold Anomaly

Viking Mines (ASX:VKA) has announced the discovery of another gold anomaly, extending over 300 meters, at its Bifrost Project in Western Australia. This development follows recent assay results from an auger drilling program. The anomaly exhibits gold concentrations exceeding 40 parts per billion (ppb) within a broader 700-meter zone showing over 20ppb gold. While there’s a weak association with pathfinder elements such as silver, mercury, and selenium, the anomaly is primarily gold-dominant. Viking Mines intends to use this combined geochemical data to design targeted follow-up drilling programs.

Exploration efforts continue at the Riverina East Project (formerly First Hit Project), including geological logging of reverse circulation drillholes, sample analysis, and high-resolution magnetics geophysics for structural interpretation and target identification. Concurrently, the company plans to assess underground mining potential at the First Hit Mine. CEO Julian Woodcock highlighted that the exploration program is achieving its goal of pinpointing high-priority targets for subsequent drill testing. Viking Mines is focused on gold and critical minerals exploration and development, with projects including Riverina East and Canegrass Battery Minerals in Western Australia.