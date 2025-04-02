Neurizon Therapeutics Reports Positive NUZ-001 Study

Neurizon Therapeutics (ASX: NUZ) has announced encouraging outcomes from an independent study assessing its neuroprotective candidate, NUZ-001, using Tessara Therapeutics’ 3D human brain model. The study revealed that both NUZ-001 and its active metabolite, NUZ-001 sulfone, demonstrated favorable safety profiles within the ArtiBrain model over a three-day period, across doses ranging from 5 to 50µM.

The compounds exhibited protective qualities against ferroptosis, a newly identified form of cell death implicated in neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tessara’s RealBrain technology replicates the human brain’s complexity, and Neurizon is utilizing these models to explore NUZ-001’s effects. Neurizon believes that short-term treatment can promote brain tissue health, offer neuroprotective properties, and boost neuroplasticity.

Tessara’s chief executive, Dr. Christos Papadimitriou, highlighted that the results suggest longer-term treatment could enhance network density and overall plasticity, potentially translating to cognitive benefits in humans. Dr. Mark Greenough will present the study results at the AD/PD 2025 conference, reinforcing Neurizon’s development of NUZ-001.