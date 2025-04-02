Alligator Energy Identifies New Uranium Anomalies

Alligator Energy (ASX: AGE) has reported the discovery of multiple uranium anomalies, along with potential rare earth elements (REE), following analysis of its 2024 exploration program within the Alligator Rivers uranium province (ARUP) in Australia’s Northern Territory. The extensive program encompassed the Nabarlek North (NN) and Tin Camp Creek (TCC) projects, utilizing both drilling and soil sampling techniques.

Drilling at Nabarlek North, consisting of 22 holes totaling 3,526 meters, led to the identification of a new uranium mineralisation occurrence at Bully, with a highlight of 1 meter at 108 parts per million from 83 meters. Surface sampling revealed multiple uranium anomalies across both the NN and TCC projects, including a peak of 4,120ppm at the historic Gorrunghar prospect. CEO Greg Hall stated the team is consolidating all results with historical data to advance its exploration strategy. The company is also planning to bring in specialist consulting expertise to advance its understanding of the REE and silica results.

Alligator also analyzed samples for rare earth elements (REE), with grab samples suggesting potential high-purity silica in the region. Two samples from separate vein systems returned up to 97.84% purity. The findings coincide with Boss Energy’s (ASX: BOE) recent expansion into the region, underscoring growing interest in the world-class uranium province.