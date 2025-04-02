NoviqTech Tokenizes Recycled Amines on Hedera Network

NoviqTech (ASX: NVQ) has successfully completed mainnet tokenization of a proof-of-sustainability batch of recycled amines for partner Global Resource Recovery (GRR) on the Hedera distributed ledger network. Each token represents 1,000 liters of product. NoviqTech considers this a pioneering step in integrating blockchain technology with sustainable resource management through its Carbon Central platform. The platform calculates voluntary carbon emissions, incorporating a range of metrics to serve as an evaluation of accurate carbon tracking and ensure transparency.

NoviqTech supported the uplift of meters at GRR’s facilities to identify high-quality data capture and manual sources, alongside improvements to increase the quality of future token mints. The company tailored a digital twin to align with GRR’s operational processes, improving its ability to track sustainability metrics from additional sources. GRR utilizes the platform’s basic tier pricing per month and can upgrade to the more costly Enterprise plan as additional projects are onboarded. Carbon Central is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product designed for organizations to streamline their projects by managing and tracking their carbon emissions and claiming Guarantee of Origin certificates for green fuels and resources.

NoviqTech entered into a strategic alliance with GRR in December, whereby GRR will act as Carbon Central’s channel partner for waste management within the Australian oil and gas sector. Under the agreement, GRR utilizes the platform’s digital twin capabilities to monitor and track the recycling of spent glycol and amines and creates digital certificates for the processing of other recycled chemicals.