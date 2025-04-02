Pivotal Metals Completes Horden Lake Drilling

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) has successfully completed a winter diamond drilling program at its Horden Lake Project in Québec, Canada. The program, consisting of 11 holes totaling 1,557 meters, focused on high-priority electromagnetic anomalies near the main deposit, aiming to increase open-pit potential resources. Drill core logging is complete, and samples are at ALS Canada for assay, with results expected this quarter.

According to Managing Director Ivan Fairhall, the drilling targeted near-surface mineralisation to build on geophysical targets and step-out drilling from 2024. Fairhall emphasized the potential of the Horden Lake project, stating, ‘We have a large number of targets on the project that mimic and extend the signature of the large and well-defined main deposit.’ Recent metallurgical testwork has confirmed the deposit’s revenue-generating potential, further fueling Pivotal’s excitement about developing the copper project. The Horden Lake Project currently hosts a resource of 28 million tonnes at 1.5% copper-equivalent, open in multiple directions.

Pivotal Metals reports that the drilling program was completed on schedule and within budget. The company is a mineral explorer and developer focused on critical mineral projects in Canada, with the Horden Lake deposit characterised as remobilised concentrations of polymetallic sulphide accumulations along a contact zone between mafic intrusive and metasediment.