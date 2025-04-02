Australian mining companies are increasingly focused on decarbonisation, aligning with the Paris Agreement’s net-zero emissions goals by 2050. This ambition requires substantial investment in technologies such as energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, carbon capture, and electrification. Rio Tinto, for example, conducted renewable diesel trials, reducing its scope one emissions by approximately 27,000 tonnes. Fortescue has committed US$6.2 billion to eliminate fossil fuels from its iron ore operations by 2030.

These efforts are being acknowledged through the Decarbonising Mining Awards 2025, which recognize achievements in sustainability and innovation. Nominees include Rio Tinto’s Willem du Plessis and Katherine Chapman, and Fortescue in categories like Excellence in Decarbonisation Strategy and Implementation. Other companies such as Mineral Resources, Gold Fields, and Bellevue Gold are also in contention, demonstrating diverse approaches to emission reduction, from internal carbon pricing to renewable energy investments. The winners will be announced on May 6th at The Decarbonising Mine summit.