Great Boulder, Monument Mining Sign Processing Deal

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) and Monument Mining (TSX-V:MMY) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the potential processing of ore from Great Boulder’s Side Well Gold Project at Monument Mining’s Burnakura Mill in Western Australia. The non-binding agreement focuses on using the Burnakura Mill, which is currently under care and maintenance, to process ore from Side Well. The mill previously operated at 260,000 tonnes per year, and Monument is considering restarting operations, with potential expansion to 750,000 tonnes per year.

Under the MoU, both companies will share outputs from their respective scoping studies to optimize mining and ore processing. The collaboration will also leverage Great Boulder’s expertise in local geology and gold mineralization, combined with Monument Mining’s processing, mining, and metallurgy expertise. The agreement grants Great Boulder pre-emptive processing rights at Burnakura, subject to availability, if Monument utilizes the mill for third-party ore sources. Great Boulder’s Managing Director, Andrew Paterson, expressed gratitude to Monument Mining’s CEO, Cathy Zhai, for suggesting Burnakura as a processing option. Ongoing aircore drilling at the Eaglehawk prospect, part of Side Well, continues to define the dacite host unit, with recent intercepts showing promising gold grades.