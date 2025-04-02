Terra Metals Confirms Dante Project Mineralization

Terra Metals (ASX:TM1) has reported promising drilling results from its Dante Project in Western Australia, specifically at the Reef 2 prospect. The reverse circulation drilling program confirmed wide zones of hanging wall mineralization and high-grade reef from the surface. These findings, coupled with the metal recoveries and concentrate grades achieved in phase one metallurgical testwork, suggest the potential for increased resource tonnage. This supports the possibility of a low-strip ratio, open-cut mining scenario, enhancing the project’s economic viability.

CEO Thomas Line stated that the results confirm the continuity of wide zones of hanging wall and reef mineralization. The company is now focused on metallurgical optimization testwork and a maiden resource estimate, utilizing existing sample inventory and drill data. The Dante Project, located in the West Musgrave region, contains extensive outcropping copper-gold-titanium-platinum group elements-vanadium mineralized layers. Terra Metals is a junior mineral explorer with a diversified project portfolio in Australia, with Dante emerging as a key asset.