RLF AgTech Reduces Debt, Secures Deferral

RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX: RLF) has announced a further reduction in its deferred debt, achieving approximately $709,000 in savings, net of repayment. This accomplishment stems from a variation to the Aggregated Payables Deferral Agreement with Rural Liquid Fertilisers Pty Ltd and RLF Global Pty Ltd. The initial agreement, established in December 2024, aimed to reduce and defer outstanding debt by around $1.3 million.

Under the terms of the new variation, RLF Global has agreed to defer a repayment of approximately $532,000 by a maximum of nine months, pushing the deadline to December 31, 2025. This deferral is intended to support RLF AgTech’s cash flow as it invests in short-term growth initiatives. RLF AgTech has the option to make earlier repayments should its cash flow position allow. Further boosting RLF AgTech’s financial flexibility, RLF Global has waived the 5% per annum interest on the deferred repayment, eliminating interest obligations from July 1, 2025. RLF Global also holds no security interest over the unpaid repayment.

In a related development, Gavin Ball, a Director of RLF AgTech, has completed the purchase of the remaining 60% of shares in RLF Global from RLFPL, assuming 100% ownership of RLF Global. This consolidation of ownership could streamline decision-making and potentially unlock further synergies between the companies. RLF AgTech is an Australian plant nutrition company focused on improving agricultural productivity through advanced crop nutrition products. They have a growing footprint in Australia with over 500 retail and wholesale distribution locations and have international operations in China and expansion plans across Asia.