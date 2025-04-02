KNB Hits High-Grade Gold at Enmore

Koonenberry Gold (ASX:KNB) has announced exceptional assay results from its first diamond drillhole (25ENDD001) at the Sunnyside Prospect within the Enmore Gold Project in northeast NSW. The drillhole intersected 170 meters at 1.75 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 77 meters, including a high-grade zone of 18.3 meters at 9.95 g/t gold from 172.9 meters. This includes a very high-grade intercept of 0.3 meters at 144.5 g/t gold from 173.8 meters. The results confirm the potential for broad intervals of gold mineralization and high-grade gold zones, validating historical drill results. Managing Director Dan Power highlighted the significance of the findings, noting the demonstration of exceptionally high gold grades and verification of extensive gold mineralization zones previously identified. Gold mineralisation remains open up-dip in the preferred granite host rock, plus along strike and at depth. The mineralization is associated with intense multiphase veining, sulphides, and breccia.

Further assays are pending from holes 25ENDD002, 003, and 004, all of which contained visible gold, with results expected throughout April. The company is actively continuing its drilling program, with 25ENDD005 currently underway, having completed 1,630.3 meters and approximately 1,400 meters remaining. To better understand the controls on mineralisation, the company has engaged structural geologist Dr. Brett Davis. Screen Fire Assays of visible gold zones showed a 38% increase in gold values overall, and a 64% increase for assays over 10g/t confirming a strong coarse gold component at Sunnyside. The company continues to advance the project, aiming to improve the understanding of mineralization controls and expand the mineralized footprint. Koonenberry Gold has a diverse portfolio of gold and copper projects in NSW and is prioritizing programs to maximize shareholder value. The geological setting at Sunnyside is an orogenic mesothermal style, structurally controlled along a NE-SW trending shear zone, similar to the Hillgrove deposit.