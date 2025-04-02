Pure Hydrogen Enters Latin American Market

Pure Hydrogen Corporation (ASX: PH2) has solidified its position in the global hydrogen market with a Master Supply and Distributor Agreement (MSDA) with GreenH2 LATAM, a prominent clean energy company based in Mexico City. This landmark agreement positions Pure Hydrogen as the preferred supplier for two key hydrogen projects in Mexico, valued at approximately A$44 million (US$28 million). The scope includes the provision of four 2.5MW electrolysers, hydrogen compression and refuelling equipment, and advanced storage and transport systems, expected to be delivered in FY2026.

Under the terms of the MSDA, GreenH2 LATAM secures exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Colombia, conditional upon achieving a minimum annual net sales revenue of US$20 million from Pure Hydrogen-supplied equipment. Failure to meet this threshold for two consecutive years may lead to a reassessment of exclusivity terms.

This significant order follows recent purchase orders for hydrogen vehicles from TOLL Transport and Heidelberg Materials, further validating Pure Hydrogen’s strategy and expanding its reach into the Latin American market. Pure Hydrogen Managing Director, Mr. Scott Brown, highlighted the immense revenue opportunities in North America, stating that the robust pipeline positions the company for continued growth and long-term success. He anticipates further orders, particularly for vehicle range applications, especially as competitors withdraw, creating a tremendous opportunity.

GreenH2 LATAM CEO, Mr. Hector Sánchez Baena, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the opportunity to accelerate clean energy adoption across Mexico and contribute to a greener future. The partnership is well-timed, aligning with Mexico’s recent election of Claudia Sheinbaum, who aims to boost renewable energy to 45% of Mexico’s electricity production by 2030, departing from previous fossil fuel-focused policies.

This agreement marks a significant step for Pure Hydrogen, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the global shift to clean energy and establishing its growing footprint in the international hydrogen market.