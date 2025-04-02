Emperor Energy Advances Judith-2 Well Project

Emperor Energy (ASX:EMP) has submitted its Environmental Plan (EP) to NOPSEMA for approval to drill the Judith-2 Appraisal Well in the offshore Gippsland Basin (Vic/P47). This move represents a significant step toward drilling, targeted for mid-2026, using a Jack-Up rig already in the region. The submission follows stakeholder consultations and collaboration with technical advisors, including AGR and Xodus.

The Judith-2 well is strategically located near existing infrastructure, including the Exxon/Woodside/Mitsui-owned Kipper and Tuna Fields, where the joint venture partners are investing US$200 million in upgrades. Emperor Energy emphasizes its commitment to sustainable operations, detailing environmental impact mitigation measures in the EP.

NOPSEMA’s assessment will include public consultation and technical evaluation to ensure regulatory compliance and acceptable environmental risk management. This progress occurs against a backdrop of increasing concerns about East Coast gas supply. ACCC’s March 2025 Gas Inquiry report highlights declining production and rising gas-powered electricity generation demand, leading to projected shortfalls. AEMO forecasts annual supply gaps from 2029, necessitating new gas sources as southern production declines. Emperor Energy, with Argonaut as strategic financial advisor, aims to address this need by developing the Judith Gas Field, which contains a 2C Contingent Resource (P50) of 198 BCF and a Prospective Resource (P50) of 2.2 TCF.