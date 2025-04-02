E25 Advances Japan HPMSM Facility Plans

Element 25 (E25) has completed a scoping study with Nissan Chemical Corporation (NC) and NC Tokyo Bay Corporation (NCTB) regarding a potential High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) facility in Tokyo Bay, Japan. The study, initiated under a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), assessed the feasibility of constructing the facility at NCTB’s existing site in Chiba prefecture. The findings confirmed the project’s potential and identified no critical obstacles, paving the way for a more detailed investigation.

The scoping study leveraged data from E25’s HPMSM Louisiana Project and integrated local insights into the Japanese market to estimate costs related to permitting, logistics, reagent supply, labor, and capital expenditure. A key advantage of the proposed Chiba site lies in its synergies with NCTB, including the existing sulphuric acid plant capable of supplying acid to the HPMSM project, established infrastructure, utilities, services, and private berths for handling liquid and bulk cargo.

The MoU outlines initial terms for E25, NC, and NCTB to jointly develop the facility on NCTB’s industrial land. Future steps involve identifying potential EPC contractors, finalizing offtake agreements, and securing project finance to reach a targeted final investment decision (FID) by June 2026. Japan’s automotive industry, particularly its focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, and the presence of EV battery and precursor manufacturers make it an ideal location. Furthermore, the Japanese government’s designation of manganese as a critical mineral, coupled with incentives to boost the battery industry, underscores the strategic importance of this project.

E25 aims to become a leading low-carbon battery materials manufacturer. The company’s strategy involves establishing HPMSM facilities in key regional markets, supplied by ore from its Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia. The proposed Chiba facility represents another step towards realizing this global expansion plan, complementing the planned Louisiana refinery in the United States and diversifying its production footprint.