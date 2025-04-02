Glow builds on 25 million users with global push and product expansion

Mike Huang, the Chief Operating Officer of Glow, discusses the company’s evolution into a comprehensive digital platform for women’s health, spanning period tracking, fertility, pregnancy and early motherhood.

He highlights plans to extend services both upstream and downstream to support women from adolescence through menopause, with expansion targeted at Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

He also discusses Glow’s recent merger with Asia Genomics, which brings manufacturing and regional expertise, and confirms a capital raise aimed at fuelling product development and acquisitions.

With over 25 million users, Glow integrates four mobile apps and a growing suite of branded products.

