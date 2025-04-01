Fat Prophets Global Property Fund Winds Up

The Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP) is set to wind up operations following the complete liquidation of its portfolio. One Managed Investment Funds Limited, the responsible entity for FPP, announced a capital return of approximately $17,455,252.00, equating to $0.7775 per unit, to be distributed to unitholders. This return of capital is part of the fund’s wind-up process and will be distributed pro rata to the number of units held as of the record date.

The indicative timetable outlines key dates for the capital return process. Trading in FPP units will cease on April 3, 2025, after which the units will be suspended from trading. The record date for determining entitlements to participate in the capital return is scheduled for April 8, 2025, with payments expected to be made on April 15, 2025. Following the payment of the capital return, FPP will be delisted from the ASX on April 16, 2025.

Unitholders are urged to ensure their bank account details are up to date with the unit registry to facilitate direct credit payments. Any changes to the final distribution amount or the indicative timetable will be communicated to the market via the ASX announcements platform. The delisting marks the end of FPP’s presence on the ASX, concluding the fund’s investment activities in global property markets. The fund’s website provides additional information for unitholders seeking further details about the wind-up process and capital return.