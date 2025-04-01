Spectur Appoints Anthony Schmidt as CEO

Spectur Limited (ASX: SP3), a wireless sensing and AI solutions company, has officially appointed Anthony Schmidt as its Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31, 2025. This decision follows a three-month interim period where Schmidt demonstrated his leadership capabilities. Schmidt previously served as General Manager Process & Operations at Spectur since January 2024. His background includes experience with Sensen (ASX:SEN) as their General Manager of Global Operations, acquired after Sensen purchased Scancam Industries, a camera/AI business Schmidt co-founded.

Spectur Board Chair Darren Cooper expressed confidence in Schmidt’s appointment, highlighting his insightful leadership and focus on cost control, revenue improvement, and business development. The board has tasked Schmidt with accelerating the company’s path to becoming cashflow positive.

Schmidt’s remuneration includes a fixed salary of $250,000 per annum, excluding superannuation. He will also receive long-term incentives, including 2,000,000 Service Rights that vest on December 31, 2026, or immediately upon a change in control. An additional 3,000,000 Performance Rights will be awarded if the company achieves its H2 FY2025 EBITDA Budget, subject to shareholder approvals. The employment agreement allows either party to terminate with three months’ written notice. Spectur, based in Australia and New Zealand, focuses on security, surveillance, and environmental monitoring solutions using solar, IoT, camera, and cloud-based technologies. They currently have over 600 active customers, with nearly 3,000 camera systems deployed.