Eden Innovations Lands Large Holcim US Order

Eden Innovations (ASX:EDE) has secured its first major order from Holcim US for EdenCrete®Pz7, valued at approximately US$91,800 (AUD$145,668). The product will be incorporated into all concrete mixes, totaling around 25,000 cubic yards (19,114 m3), for a large multi-story construction project in Colorado, slated to begin in early May 2025. Several Holcim concrete plants in Denver will utilize EdenCrete®Pz7, with Eden US installing bulk storage tanks and automated dispensing equipment at these locations.

Holcim, a global building materials giant operating in over 80 countries, has been trialing EdenCrete® products across its global markets. The North American market represents approximately AUD$17 billion of Holcim’s AUD$44 billion annual revenue. Besides the US order, Holcim Ecuador has purchased two container loads of EdenCrete®Pz7 over the past 10 months. Total orders from Holcim Group companies in Ecuador and the USA have now exceeded US$425,725 (AUD$675,539) since May 2024.

Trials of EdenCrete®Pz7 are ongoing at Holcim plants in Eastern and Western Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. These trials are aimed at validating the positive results previously observed and opening up new markets for EdenCrete® Pz7.

EdenCrete®Pz7 aims to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete by enabling the replacement of Portland cement with pozzolanic cementitious materials like fly ash and blast furnace slag, which have significantly lower carbon footprints. EdenCrete®Pz7 is Eden’s fastest selling product. Gregory H. Solomon, Executive Chairman, emphasized the significance of this order in establishing a global market for EdenCrete® products.