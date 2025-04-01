Belararox Identifies Copper Targets in Botswana

Belararox (ASX: BRX) has identified more than 20 areas of interest at its Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) Project in Botswana through soil sample geochemistry. These anomalies, showing well-correlated copper and zinc, are located across six tenements. A review of existing geological and geophysical data (magnetics, gravity, and AMT) has highlighted three regions with higher prospectivity, situated along strike from known copper deposits.

The company plans to commence AMT and ground-based gravity surveys in two regions, and airborne electromagnetic surveys in a third, to refine drill targets. A 2,000-meter RC drill program is scheduled for July 2025 to test these potential targets. The KCB Project is strategically located near world-class copper ore bodies, including Sandfire’s Motheo Copper Mine and MMG’s Khoemacau Mine.

Soil sampling, covering six tenements in the north-eastern KCB area, involved collecting and analyzing 1,984 samples using pXRF Vanta. Data validation was performed against wet chemistry analysis at ALS-Johannesburg lab. Publicly available geophysical data was also processed by Fathom Geophysics to map deeper structures.

Exploration efforts have prioritized three key regions: the north-eastern area around Maun, the central region near the MMG Khoemacau Hub, and the western region adjacent to Cobre’s Kitlanya West and Ngami prospects. Planned surveys include ground-based gravity surveys for PL0085, PL2742, and PL2746; AMT surveys for PL770, PL771, and PL772; and airborne electromagnetic surveys for PL773 and PL2743. These surveys aim to identify high-potential targets for drill testing, anticipated to begin in July 2025, potentially including diamond drilling to understand target units and stratigraphy.