ASQ Identifies Promising Gold Potential at Projects

Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited (ASQ) has announced promising exploration updates from its Koolyanobbing Gold Projects, particularly focusing on the Golden Wishbone Gold Trend. Recent aircore and RC drilling programs at the Golden Wishbone target have revealed encouraging results, including 1m at 4.4g/t Au from 55m in drill hole ASQAC021 and 5m at 0.5g/t Au from 76m in ASQAC015. These results build upon previously reported high-grade intersections, such as 2m at 14.2 g/t gold from 11m, underscoring the area’s potential. The mineralization remains open along strike and down dip, indicating further exploration upside.

Further boosting the project’s prospectivity, the recovery of 20.8 grams of gold nuggets by metal detecting at the EMU Gold Target highlights the presence of coarse gold within the system. This discovery was made in collaboration with an independent prospector, and the acquired nuggets suggest that the gold source is nearby, making it a high-priority drill target. Significantly, the nugget recovery occurred in an area with evidence of previous detecting activity, further reinforcing the underexplored nature of the broader Golden Wishbone gold trend.

The compilation and interpretation of historic exploration data from the Golden Wishbone SE Gold Target have also identified multiple target structures and zones. Data from the 1980s and 90s revealed significant gold intersections from shallow drilling, including 9m at 0.4g/t Au from 20m, 4m at 0.6g/t Au from 30m and 4m at 1.4g/t Au from 40m including 1m at 3.6g/t Au from 42m in drill hole LSP17. Historic drilling, totaling 379 holes for 9,085m, averages only 24m in depth, indicating considerable scope for deeper exploration. Mineralization has been consistently intersected over 1400m of strike length within the Golden Wishbone SE area.

ASQ is actively seeking farm-in or joint venture partners to advance the KMP Gold projects. The company is open to various arrangements, including partnerships where ASQ continues to manage exploration activities. This announcement underscores the potential of the Koolyanobbing Metals Project and the ongoing efforts to unlock its full value.