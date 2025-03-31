Whitehaven Finalizes Blackwater Mine Joint Venture

Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) has officially completed the sale of a 30% stake in its Blackwater mine to Nippon Steel Corporation (20%) and JFE Steel Corporation (10%). The transactions, finalized on March 31, 2025, have generated a substantial US$1.08 billion in cash consideration for Whitehaven. Effective economic ownership of the newly formed joint venture commenced on April 1, 2025.

Whitehaven’s CEO & Managing Director, Paul Flynn, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the long-term relationships with Nippon Steel and JFE Steel. He emphasized their recognition of the value and strategic importance of Blackwater’s metallurgical coal production. This joint venture signifies Whitehaven’s strategic move to strengthen its financial position while maintaining a significant stake in a key asset. The capital injection will likely be used to further develop existing projects and potentially explore new opportunities in the metallurgical coal market.

The deal reflects a growing trend of partnerships between Australian miners and international steel producers, securing reliable supply chains and fostering long-term collaboration. For Nippon Steel and JFE Steel, this investment provides access to a crucial resource for their steelmaking operations, mitigating supply risks and potentially improving cost efficiencies. The completion of this transaction underscores the continued global demand for high-quality metallurgical coal, especially within the Asian market. Whitehaven Coal is now poised to leverage this new partnership to enhance operational efficiencies and maximize the value of the Blackwater mine. The announcement was authorized for release by the Company Secretary of Whitehaven Coal Limited.