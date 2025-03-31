Investigator Finds Promising Silver at Paris Project

Investigator Resources (ASX: IVR) has announced encouraging drilling results from its Greater Paris Silver Project in South Australia, specifically from the Perseus and Manto prospects. The drilling program, completed in December 2024, targeted areas within 2km to 5km of the existing Paris resource, with the aim of identifying additional mineralization to augment the project’s resource base. Key highlights include a significant silver intersection at the Manto prospect, with 3 meters yielding 86g/t silver from 90 meters, including a high-grade zone of 1 meter at 218g/t silver. At Perseus, drilling returned promising silver results along with broad lead and zinc intersections, indicating a complex silver/lead/zinc mineralized system. Significant results at Perseus included 9 meters at 21g/t silver from 114 meters and notable zinc intersections, such as 19 meters at 1% zinc from 162 meters. The results confirm the favorable geology at both prospects and support the potential for further discoveries. Investigator’s Acting Managing Director, Andrew Shearer, expressed optimism about the prospects, emphasizing the potential to extend the mine life of the Paris Project. The company intends to undertake further drilling to explore untested areas identified by the geological team, particularly at the Perseus prospect, which exhibits broad hydrothermal alteration. The Manto prospect, characterized by a different geological signature, also warrants further analysis to refine exploration models and target the volcanic/basement interface. The Paris Silver Project, boasting a JORC 2012 resource of 24Mt at 73g/t silver, is currently undergoing a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) as the company progresses towards mining approvals. These latest drilling results underscore the company’s commitment to expanding its resource base and capitalize on the strong demand for silver in renewable energy and manufacturing.