Corporate Travel Management names Jo Sully as new Australia–New Zealand CEO

Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) has announced that Greg McCarthy, CEO for Australia and New Zealand, will step down on 30 June 2025 after seven years in the role. He will be succeeded by Jo Sully, formerly General Manager and Regional Vice President APAC at American Express Global Business Travel.

Sully will join CTM on 5 May 2025, with McCarthy staying on until the end of June to support a smooth leadership transition.

CTM Managing Director Jamie Pherous thanked McCarthy for his “unwavering commitment” during a period marked by industry disruption, saying he had helped strengthen the business’s connections with clients, employees and partners.

“Jo is well known to many inside CTM and her skill-set is aligned to execute to strategy,” Pherous said.

Sully brings extensive experience from the corporate travel sector across the Asia-Pacific region, including leading innovation projects and building high-performing teams to drive growth and retention.