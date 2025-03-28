Sky Secures Long-Term Rugby Broadcast Rights

Sky New Zealand has secured exclusive broadcast rights for Six Nations Rugby and the Gallagher Premiership in a long-term agreement spanning the next eight years.

The deal extends Sky’s existing arrangement for the 2025 Six Nations competition and will take full effect from early 2026. It covers the annual Men’s, Women’s, and U20s Championships, featuring teams from England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

Sky will also begin broadcasting the UK’s top-tier club competition, the Gallagher Premiership, from September 2025. The competition runs from September to June, including 18 regular rounds and two weeks of finals.