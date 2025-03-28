The Star Entertainment Group (SGR) has been informed by the NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) that The Star Sydney’s casino license will remain suspended until at least September 30, 2025. The NICC has also extended the appointment of the Manager for The Star Sydney casino to the same date. The decision reflects the NICC’s assessment of The Star’s progress in its remediation plan and ongoing concerns regarding its financial stability. According to the NICC’s Chief Commissioner, Philip Crawford, while The Star has demonstrated steady improvements in its remediation efforts, uncertainty surrounding the company’s financial situation necessitates the continued suspension. The Star acknowledged the NICC’s decision and recognized the importance of continuing to deliver on its commitments under the remediation plan. Group CEO and Managing Director Steve McCann affirmed the company’s commitment to returning to suitability. The extension of the Manager’s role will allow The Star to operate gaming facilities while its license remains suspended. The NICC will reassess The Star Sydney’s suitability to regain its casino license in September 2025, focusing on further progress in remediation activities and stabilization of its finances. The next six months is a crucial phase for The Star to demonstrate both operational and financial improvements.