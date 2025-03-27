Wildcat delivers strong PFS metallurgical results at Tabba Tabba

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8) has announced completion of its Phase 2 preliminary feasibility study (PFS) metallurgical program for the Tabba Tabba Lithium Project in Western Australia, with testwork confirming consistent high lithium recoveries and concentrate grades across the deposit.

The program produced a spodumene concentrate grading 5.60% Li2O from a composite feed of 1.01% Li2O, achieving an overall recovery of 84.5%. Variability testing across the Leia and Luke pegmatites confirmed high recoveries and consistent results, with multiple samples returning concentrate grades above 5.5% Li2O.

Managing Director AJ Saverimutto called the results a “significant derisking milestone,” adding: “The consistency of high recoveries and concentrate grades across the various orebodies provides confidence in the flowsheet.”

The company increased grind size from 150µm to 180µm to reduce slimes losses and improve operating efficiency. Comminution testwork also showed minimal variation in hardness across deposits, supporting simpler and lower-cost processing infrastructure.

The Leia pegmatite, which accounts for about 63% of the resource, consistently produced strong results. One high-grade composite returned 5.77% Li2O at 83.5% recovery, while the highest-grade sample achieved 6.46% Li2O at 88.4% recovery.

Further testwork, including scaled-up flotation, ore sorting, and site water trials, is now underway to support the definitive feasibility study (DFS). The company is also advancing ore sorting trials to remove high-iron mafic waste and improve plant efficiency.

Wildcat ended December with a strong cash balance of $63.6m, allowing it to fast-track development. The Tabba Tabba project currently hosts a 74.1Mt resource grading 1.0% Li2O.

Shares are trading 2.94% higher at 18 cents.