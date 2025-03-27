Southern Cross drills 5.4m at 29.6g/t gold in Sunday Creek expansion

Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SX2) has reported multiple high-grade intercepts from the Golden Dyke prospect at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria, including 5.4m at 29.6g/t gold, further expanding the system’s mineralised footprint.

The company’s latest drilling at Golden Dyke, part of a 60,000m program, has now identified 61 intersections exceeding 100 gram-metres gold equivalent (AuEq). The standout intercept came from hole SDDSC151, which also delivered 0.4m at 129.6g/t gold and 1.2m at 96.7g/t gold. The new zone is hosted in a previously unrecognised sub-parallel dyke, suggesting potential for additional mineralised structures.

A second hole, SDDSC147, intersected mineralisation closer to surface, including 1.3m at 9.3g/t gold and 0.9m at 11.3g/t gold, extending strike potential along the system’s “Golden Ladder” vein framework.

CEO Michael Hudson described the discovery as having “substantial implications” for resource growth, saying: “Golden Dyke continues to deliver exceptional high-grade results… consistent with a globally significant gold-antimony system.”

Southern Cross is advancing Sunday Creek with six active drill rigs and A$18m in cash. The project spans 16,900 hectares, with mineralisation now confirmed from surface to over 1,100m depth.

Antimony, a critical metal with defence and technology applications, contributes about 21–24% of the in-situ value of Sunday Creek. The project has gained strategic interest amid tightening global antimony supply following recent Chinese export restrictions.

Sunday Creek remains one of the few high-grade, Tier 1 gold-antimony greenfield projects under independent ownership in a low-risk jurisdiction.

Shares are trading 6.45% higher at $5.28.