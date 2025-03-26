Talga graphite project awarded EU strategic status

Talga Group (ASX:TLG) has received Strategic Project status from the European Commission for its natural graphite mine in northern Sweden, a designation that could accelerate development and bolster financing efforts under the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA).

The recognition grants Talga access to coordinated EU and national funding support, improved appeal to institutional and commercial partners, and expedited permitting. It also reinforces the company’s position as a domestic supplier of battery-grade graphite to the European market.

Talga’s Vittangi Anode Project is designed to produce 19,500 tonnes per year of Talnode-C, a natural graphite anode material manufactured using renewable energy. The company said its resource base could support future expansion to over 100,000 tonnes annually.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Phillips said the designation validated Talga’s role in Europe’s battery supply chain: “Graphite is critical to the lithium-ion battery industry and an increased EU capacity to extract and produce battery grade graphite is essential for Europe’s resilience and competitiveness.”

Talga is now advancing customer offtake agreements and financing arrangements ahead of a Final Investment Decision. The project’s integrated model—from mine to anode material—is expected to provide a low-emissions footprint and improved security of supply.

The CRMA was introduced in 2024 to reduce the EU’s reliance on critical minerals imports by prioritising strategic projects that contribute to clean energy targets and industrial resilience.

Shares are trading 9.52% higher at 46 cents.