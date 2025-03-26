Orthocell expands dental product sales into Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Orthocell (ASX:OCC) has recorded first sales of its Striate+ collagen membrane in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, marking a key step in its European expansion strategy.

The product was officially launched in the region—known as the DACH market—by global distribution partner BioHorizons, which is already well-established in the area and targeting a fast ramp-up in sales. Striate+ is a sterile, resorbable membrane used in guided bone and tissue regeneration for dental procedures such as implants.

Orthocell said its goal is to secure a 20% share of the global market for dental regeneration membranes, which it estimates to exceed $1bn. The DACH region is one of the most significant markets in Europe, with the combined EU and UK opportunity worth more than $285m.

CEO Paul Anderson said the expansion builds on strong uptake in other regions, with Striate+ already approved in the US, UK, EU, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Singapore. The company expects to receive regulatory approval in Brazil within three months and has additional applications underway.

Striate+ has achieved a 98.6% success rate in post-market clinical studies and is being adopted by surgeons for its ease of use and ability to promote high-quality bone growth. Feedback from dental clinicians has helped drive sales growth in existing territories.

Orthocell reported a cash balance of $32m as at 25 March and said it remains well-funded to continue its global commercial rollout.

Shares are trading 1.67% higher at $1.52.