Beyond lithium: Altech’s alternative battery technology for safer storage

Martin Stein, CFO of Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC), discusses the dominance of lithium-ion batteries in grid storage and their key limitations, including fire risks, short lifespans, and sensitivity to temperature changes. He contrasts this with Altech’s sodium-chloride battery technology, which is fireproof, operates efficiently across a wide temperature range, and does not rely on scarce materials like lithium, cobalt or graphite. Martin highlights the cost advantages of sodium-chloride batteries, as they are less dependent on volatile raw material supply chains. Altech is targeting industries where safety and longevity are crucial, such as grid storage, data centres, military infrastructure, and hospitals.