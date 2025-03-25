ASX Rises; Gold Road Rejects Takeover

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) experienced a strong uptick following positive momentum from Wall Street. Investor sentiment was buoyed by eased concerns regarding ‘Liberation Day.’ Among individual stocks, Gold Road Resources saw its shares climb to an all-time high after rejecting a takeover bid from Gold Fields. In other news, 4D Medical successfully secured $8.4 million through an oversubscribed share purchase plan, adding to the $5.5 million raised in a prior placement. This reflects continued investor interest in the healthcare sector.

Exploration activities are also gaining traction, with Peregrine Gold partnering with mining figure Mark Creasy to fund gold exploration at the Newman Project in the Pilbara region. Additionally, Alice Queen has demonstrated the continuity of high-grade epithermal gold at Dakuniba, enhancing the prospectivity of its Viani project in Fiji. Zenith Minerals has divested its Turkish gold project for $830,000, redirecting its focus towards expanding its Australian gold assets.