Key economic indicators to watch this week in Australia and the US

Australia

Wednesday 26 March – Monthly CPI (February)

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator for February at 11:30am AEDT. The CPI is a key measure of inflation and will be closely watched by markets and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) amid growing speculation of a potential rate cut in April. January’s figure showed inflation continuing to ease, but any reversal could complicate the RBA’s policy path.

Thursday 27 March – Household spending and labour force (February)

Monthly Household Spending Indicator (January): This provides a snapshot of consumer activity across various spending categories and helps gauge the health of household demand.

Labour Force, Detailed (February): Supplementing last week’s topline figures, this detailed release includes seasonally adjusted and trend estimates, as well as more granular breakdowns across industry and demographic groups. February’s headline report showed a surprising 53,000 fall in employment, raising questions about underlying labour market strength.

These indicators will be significant ahead of the RBA’s next monetary policy meeting on 31 March–1 April.

United States

Tuesday 25 March – Consumer confidence and home prices

The Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence Index for March, following a sharp decline in February. The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for January and new home sales for February will also be published, shedding light on sentiment and activity in the cooling US housing market.

Thursday 27 March – Jobless claims and Q4 GDP revision

Markets will receive the final Q4 GDP reading, alongside updated data on trade balances, retail and wholesale inventories, and pending home sales. Weekly jobless claims will also provide an up-to-date view of labour market resilience.

Friday 28 March – PCE inflation and consumer sentiment

The headline release for the week is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for February — the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. January’s PCE showed cooling price pressures, but Fed officials have warned that inflation could accelerate later this year. The University of Michigan’s final Consumer Sentiment Index for March will also be released.

In addition to data releases, markets will hear from several Fed officials this week, including New York Fed President John Williams, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. Their commentary will be scrutinised for any signals on the Fed’s timing for potential rate cuts later in the year.