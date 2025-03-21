Hot Stocks: Paladin Energy, Emerald Resources, Premier Investments

A look at some of the companies making the news on Friday.
Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) – Operations Suspended at Langer Heinrich Mine
Paladin Energy has temporarily suspended operations at its Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia due to unseasonal heavy rainfall. The weather event has impacted access to the site, and the company is prioritising safety while it assesses the full extent of the disruption. No production guidance update was provided, with further details to follow once conditions stabilise. Shares closed 3.95% lower at $6.56.
Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) – March 2025 Quarterly Production Update
Emerald Resources has reported lower-than-expected gold production at its Okvau Gold Mine in Cambodia for the March 2025 quarter, with output anticipated at around 20,000 ounces. The shortfall was attributed to limited access to ore due to earthworks and waste movements associated with cut-back activities, as well as underperformance in parts of the pit. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the quarter are expected to be within 20% of guidance. Despite the setback, production is forecast to rebound in subsequent quarters, with guidance set at 25,000–30,000 ounces per quarter and full-year FY25 guidance maintained at 105,000–115,000 ounces. FY26 production is expected to increase to 110,000–125,000 ounces. Recovery rates remain strong at ~85%, and the company considers the current shortfall an isolated anomaly. Shares closed 3.85% lower at $4.
Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) – 1H25 Financial Results and Strategic Update
Premier Investments has announced a statutory NPAT of $117.1 million for the first half of FY25, a result that includes its now-divested Apparel Brands and one-off transaction costs. Following the sale of the Apparel Brands to Myer and a $1.03 billion in-specie distribution of Myer shares, Premier now focuses on its high-margin brands Peter Alexander and Smiggle, as well as its investment in Breville and a significant cash reserve of $337 million. Peter Alexander posted record sales of $297.7 million, up 6.6%, while Smiggle sales declined 14.5% amid global cost-of-living pressures. The company has not declared an interim dividend, citing the substantial February distribution, but expects to resume dividends at the FY25 full-year result. Shares closed 3.85% higher at $21.85.