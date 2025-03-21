Hot Stocks: Paladin Energy, Emerald Resources, Premier Investments

Paladin Energy has temporarily suspended operations at its Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia due to unseasonal heavy rainfall. The weather event has impacted access to the site, and the company is prioritising safety while it assesses the full extent of the disruption. No production guidance update was provided, with further details to follow once conditions stabilise. Shares closed 3.95% lower at $6.56.

Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR)

Emerald Resources has reported lower-than-expected gold production at its Okvau Gold Mine in Cambodia for the March 2025 quarter, with output anticipated at around 20,000 ounces. The shortfall was attributed to limited access to ore due to earthworks and waste movements associated with cut-back activities, as well as underperformance in parts of the pit. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the quarter are expected to be within 20% of guidance. Despite the setback, production is forecast to rebound in subsequent quarters, with guidance set at 25,000–30,000 ounces per quarter and full-year FY25 guidance maintained at 105,000–115,000 ounces. FY26 production is expected to increase to 110,000–125,000 ounces. Recovery rates remain strong at ~85%, and the company considers the current shortfall an isolated anomaly. Shares closed 3.85% lower at $4.