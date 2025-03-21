Quantum-resistant encryption

(ASX:SEN) Andrew Wilson, CEO of cybersecurity firm Senetas, provides an overview of the company’s operations, its encryption technology, and future growth opportunities.

Senetas specialises in high-speed encryption hardware, supplying governments, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure sectors in over 60 countries. Its products ensure secure data transmission between data centres, government agencies, and corporate offices.

A tailwind for Senetas is the rise of quantum computing, which threatens existing encryption methods.