Quantum-resistant encryption

by Finance News Network March 21, 2025 01:08 PM

Andrew Wilson, CEO of cybersecurity firm Senetas (ASX:SEN), provides an overview of the company’s operations, its encryption technology, and future growth opportunities.
Senetas specialises in high-speed encryption hardware, supplying governments, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure sectors in over 60 countries. Its products ensure secure data transmission between data centres, government agencies, and corporate offices.
A tailwind for Senetas is the rise of quantum computing, which threatens existing encryption methods.

