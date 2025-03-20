Trump Aims to Reshape Education Department

President Trump is initiating actions to significantly alter the Department of Education, aiming to reduce its influence and shift control towards state and local levels. Through an executive order, Trump seeks to dismantle aspects of the department, fulfilling a long-held Republican objective. This move aligns with conservative activists advocating for greater parental control over educational content and curriculum.

Critics argue that the federal government provides less than 10% of public school funding, primarily for supplemental services. Data reveals that states most reliant on federal education dollars largely supported Trump in recent elections. While key programs like student loan administration are expected to continue, workforce reductions similar to those at USAID and the CFPB are anticipated.

Legal challenges have already been filed against the proposed cuts. The ultimate authority to eliminate the department lies with Congress, where a divided political landscape could lead to a stalemate. This leaves the department’s future uncertain, potentially existing in a diminished state for the foreseeable future.