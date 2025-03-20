EU delays tariffs on US goods

The European Union has postponed the implementation of its first set of retaliatory tariffs on US goods until mid-April, allowing additional time for discussions with Washington, an EU spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

The tariffs were initially scheduled to take effect on 1 April in response to the US government’s 25% duties on steel and aluminium imports. The EU had planned a two-phase approach, with the first round imposing duties on American whiskey, motorboats, motorcycles, and various industrial goods. The second phase, originally set for 13 April, included tariffs on beer, poultry, beef, and agricultural products such as soybeans and tomatoes. Under the revised plan, both sets of tariffs will now be introduced simultaneously in mid-April.

“The Commission has decided to align the timing of the two sets of EU countermeasures against US 232 tariffs on EU steel and aluminium,” the spokesperson said, referring to the section of US trade law under which the tariffs were imposed. “The change represents a slight adjustment to the timeline and does not diminish the impact of our response, in particular as the EU continues to prepare for retaliation of up to €26 billion [$28 billion].”

The delay follows escalating tensions between the two trading partners, with US President Donald Trump threatening a 200% tariff on European wine and spirits in response to the EU’s planned countermeasures. Trump is also expected to announce new tariffs on a range of global imports on 2 April as part of his broader trade policy, which has already imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from multiple countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has defended the EU’s response, stating that the bloc “must act to protect businesses and consumers.” However, some European leaders, particularly in France and Italy, have criticised the escalation, urging a more measured approach to avoid further economic disruption.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, said discussions with the US would continue in the coming weeks. “I have been entrusted by President von der Leyen to continue talks to try to find a solution with the US,” he said in remarks to the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee. “On 2 April, we will need to assess the action taken by the US and keep a flexible approach so as to calibrate our response accordingly.”

The delay has been welcomed by some industry groups, including the Distilled Spirits Council, which represents US alcohol producers. “This is a very positive development and gives US distillers a glimmer of hope that a devastating 50% tariff on American whiskey can be averted,” said the council’s president, Chris Swonger.

The EU’s decision to hold off on immediate retaliation may also reflect a broader diplomatic strategy. Trump’s administration has signalled that trade measures will target not only direct tariffs but also non-tariff barriers such as value-added taxes and digital services taxes imposed by several EU countries. With European officials awaiting further details on Washington’s upcoming tariff plans, the delay may be intended to leave room for potential compromise before new measures take effect.

While negotiations continue, the EU remains committed to imposing countermeasures if a resolution is not reached. “The objective is to ensure that the total value of the EU measures corresponds to the increased value of trade impacted by the new US tariffs,” the Commission said in a statement.