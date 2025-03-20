White Cliff Advances Great Bear Project

White Cliff Minerals (WCN) has finalized an exploration agreement with the Déli?ne Got’i?ne Government (DGG) for its Great Bear Project in the Northwest Territories, Canada. This agreement is a crucial step, enabling WCN to commence drilling activities at the site, which is prospective for copper, gold, silver, and uranium. All Great Bear permits have been granted a one-year extension until January 2028, providing additional operational runway. Final approval from the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board is expected in the coming weeks, further streamlining the exploration process.

The project has benefited from a MobileMT geophysical survey conducted in 2024, with the final stages of data processing and interpretation underway. The company anticipates releasing results and defining specific drilling targets within the next few weeks, allowing for a ramp-up of drilling activities later in the season. The presence of an existing operational airstrip will significantly aid future drilling and project development logistics. White Cliff Minerals emphasizes the collaborative nature of the agreement with the DGG, highlighting its commitment to respecting the environment, cultural values, and way of life of the Déli?ne community.

The company is also making commercial efforts to prioritize hiring qualified Déli?ne Members and providing on-the-job training, supporting sustainable employment opportunities. In addition, WCN intends to provide preferential opportunities to Déli?ne businesses for services and supplies related to the exploration activities. These efforts demonstrate a commitment to responsible stewardship of the land and mutual benefits for both WCN and the Déli?ne community. Managing Director Troy Whittaker noted the anticipated value of the geophysical data at Great Bear, mirroring the success seen at their Rae Copper Project. The company will plan a drilling campaign following the MobileMT data interpretation, timed to follow the commencement of drilling at the Rae Copper Project.