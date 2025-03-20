Golden Cross Advances Copper Hill Exploration

Golden Cross Resources (ASX:GCR) has provided an update on its surface geochemistry sampling program at the Copper Hill project (EL6391) in New South Wales. The program, initiated after a tenement-wide gravity survey in February 2025, aims to enhance anomaly identification and refine exploration targets. Approximately 70% of the planned sampling areas have been covered to date.

The current phase focuses on infill and extension sampling at 200m spacing to address limitations in previous surveys conducted between 2021 and 2023. These limitations included older analytical techniques, limited elemental suites, varying sampling methods, and coverage gaps due to access restrictions or agricultural activity. Key areas targeted for improvement include the open soil copper zone south and east of Wattle Hill, where gold and trace element analyses were previously lacking. A strong north-south arsenic trend at the Dash prospect, associated with high silver in rock chips and a malachite occurrence, is also being investigated for skarn mineralization potential.

Additionally, the program targets a low-level copper zone at Larras Lee, open to the south, and unexplained elevated silver zones south of Molong. Limited sampling is also being conducted over potential future infrastructure locations. To date, 175 sites have been sampled and sent for laboratory analysis, employing consistent techniques for comparative accuracy. Results will be released as they are received and collated for review.

The Copper Hill project is situated within the Macquarie Arc volcanic belt, host to significant gold-copper deposits such as Cadia-Ridgeway. Golden Cross released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in September 2022. The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that ASX announcement. The ongoing geochemical program is expected to provide valuable insights for future exploration activities and resource definition.