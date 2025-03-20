Basin Energy Confirms Polymetallic Potential in Sweden

Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) has announced encouraging results from initial rock chip sampling at its Prästrun and Håkantorp projects in Sweden. The assays confirm the presence of strategically important minerals, including niobium, uranium, tantalum, and rare earth elements (REE). At the Prästrun project, located in northwestern Sweden, samples returned up to 0.43% niobium (4350 ppm) and 0.12% uranium oxide (1153 ppm). Historical data from the Swedish Geological Survey (SGU) also supports these findings, with rock chip samples showing up to 1.2% niobium and 0.45% uranium oxide. The Håkantorp project in south-central Sweden revealed significant uranium and REE mineralization in samples taken from interpreted tailings piles near the historical Frakengruvan iron ore pit. Samples yielded up to 0.39% uranium oxide (3867 ppm) and 0.33% total rare earth element oxides (TREO) (3336 ppm). These findings align with historical reports of uranium occurrences in the area dating back to the 1950s. Basin Energy plans further field reconnaissance, structural mapping, and geophysical surveys to establish the extent of the rare earth and uranium mineralization at Håkantorp. At Prästrun, systematic ground radiometric surveys and rock chip sampling are planned to map the surface extent of betafite-bearing lithologies. The company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse, emphasized the strategic importance of these findings given the growing global demand for critical minerals essential to clean energy technologies. Basin Energy is also progressing with core logging and sampling at its Virka project and has elected to proceed with exploration license applications for the Lotto, Temo, and Palmottu projects in Finland, while withdrawing from the Eronlampi and Puokio projects.