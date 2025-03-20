Artemis Completes Phase One Drilling at Carlow

Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) has announced the completion of Phase One drilling at the Carlow Tenement, testing three high-priority gold targets. Five diamond holes were drilled for a total of 1,790 meters, targeting the Titan gold prospect, the Marillion EM target, and potential extensions of the Carlow deposit. At Titan, drilling intersected wide zones of hydrothermal alteration and veining in an ultramafic sequence. Portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) readings from the drill core indicated elevated arsenic levels, a potential indicator for gold mineralization, particularly in the North Pilbara gold province. Geophysical data remodeling confirmed the Titan holes intersected a regional northwest-trending structure with no prior drilling. The Marillion and Carlow extension targets intersected zones of vein-hosted, stringer, and semi-massive sulphides. Core samples from all five drill holes have been sent for assay, with results expected in the coming weeks. Managing Director Julian Hanna expressed satisfaction with the drilling program, noting the encouraging early indications from the Titan prospect, where high-grade surface gold occurrences were previously identified. Visual observations of hydrothermal alteration and intensive veining at Titan correlate with elevated arsenic values detected by pXRF. While awaiting assays to confirm gold presence, the initial drilling program is already improving the company’s understanding of the geological and structural setting and the wider gold potential of the area. Artemis has included a disclaimer regarding the use of pXRF readings, emphasizing that they are preliminary and semi-quantitative and not a substitute for traditional laboratory analysis. The company believes the pXRF data provide a reasonable indication of geochemical signatures of certain geological units, pending lab confirmation.