Integrated Research Secures $9.8M JP Morgan Renewal

Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) has announced a substantial contract renewal with JP Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the US. The binding five-year agreement is valued at USD $6.23 million (approximately AUD $9.80 million based on current exchange rates). Under the terms, JP Morgan Chase will continue utilizing IR’s Transact and Infrastructure product to gain observability into their business-critical payments technology. This system monitors the performance and user experience of the bank’s payment processing infrastructure. The continued partnership, now spanning 30 years, indicates IR’s technology remains a vital component within JP Morgan Chase’s ecosystem, evolving alongside the bank’s changing business and technological needs. Ian Lowe, CEO of IR, emphasized the longevity of the relationship, attributing it to the ongoing value and adaptability of IR’s solutions. This contract solidifies IR’s position as a key provider of performance management solutions for payment transactions and collaborative systems, especially among large enterprise clients. The company’s Transact and Infrastructure product provides real-time insights, optimizing the operation of mission-critical systems and improving user experience. This renewal with JP Morgan Chase not only provides significant revenue visibility for the next five years but also strengthens IR’s reputation within the financial technology sector.