Basin Energy Confirms Polymetallic Potential in Sweden

Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) has announced positive assay results from initial reconnaissance field mapping and rock chip sampling at its Prästrun and Hakantorp projects in Sweden. The results confirm the potential for polymetallic mineralization, including niobium, uranium, and rare earth elements (REE). At the Prästrun project, located in northwestern Sweden, assay results revealed up to 0.43% Nb (4350ppm) and 0.12% U3O8 (1153 ppm). Sampling at Prästrun highlighted anomalous results in rock chip samples up to 1.2% niobium, 0.45% UO, 0.07% tantalum, and 0.26% zirconium. At the Hakantorp project in south-central Sweden, samples taken from interpreted tailings piles near the historical Frakengruvan iron ore pit returned values up to 0.39% U3O8 (3867 ppm) and 0.33% TREO (3336 ppm). The company plans further field reconnaissance, structural mapping, and magnetic and radiometric surveys at Hakantorp in 2025. Structural core logging and multi-element assay sampling are ongoing on Virka historical drillholes. Basin Energy’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented that the results confirm the potential presence of strategically important minerals, positioning the project as a potential strategic asset amid growing global demand for critical minerals used in clean energy technologies. The company intends to integrate these results into its broader exploration model and continue cost-effective fieldwork to establish the full potential of these mineral-rich systems. Basin Energy has elected to proceed with the application for exploration licenses over the Lotto, Temo and Palmottu projects and withdraw from the Eronlampi and Puokio projects.