TALi Digital Partner Genius Enters Administration

TALi Digital Limited (ASX: TD1) has announced that Vertical 4 Pty Ltd (formerly Genius Learning Pty Ltd), a strategic partner, has entered voluntary administration. The partnership, established in August 2023, focuses on product development, sales, and marketing initiatives for TALi products under a Strategic Alliance Agreement. TALi Digital is currently engaging with the administrator to determine the future of service provision under the agreement. The company has pledged to keep the market informed of any material developments. TALi Digital’s core business revolves around developing and delivering digital health solutions aimed at enhancing attention and cognitive function. Their patented platform focuses on early childhood cognitive attention skills through screening tools like DETECT® and training modules such as TRAIN® and ReadyAttentionGo!. These programs, designed as play-based interventions, aim to improve early intervention for childhood attention and concentration, with future product developments targeting ADHD and ASD. The financial implications for TALi Digital remain unclear, contingent upon the outcome of discussions with the administrator and the restructuring of Genius.