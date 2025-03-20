GSN Hits High-Grade Gold at Duketon

Great Southern Mining (GSN) has announced promising initial assay results from its recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Duketon Gold Project in Western Australia. The program, comprising 3,678 metres across 38 holes, focused on shallow gold mineralization at the Golden Boulder prospect. The results reveal high-grade gold intercepts, reinforcing the potential of the area. Key intercepts include 5 meters at 14.57 g/t Au from 41 meters, including 1 meter at 70.94 g/t Au in hole 25GBRC009 and 2 meters at 12.56 g/t Au from 99 meters, including 1 meter at 18.21 g/t Au in hole 25GBRC007. These results complement previous drilling programs from 2021 to 2024, which also yielded significant gold intercepts.

Assays are pending for an additional 20 holes from Golden Boulder and regional targets, indicating the potential for further discoveries. GSN’s Managing Director, Matthew Keane, expressed confidence in the geological team’s targeting, emphasizing the consistent identification of mineralized shears. He noted the presence of a larger gold system at depth and highlighting Golden Boulder’s location along a prominent shear zone hosting multiple gold deposits, including Rosemont, Baneygo, and Ben Hur mines.

The Golden Boulder prospect, with over 50 historical workings, has seen limited drilling beyond 80 meters depth prior to GSN’s programs. Mineralization has been delineated along three parallel trends: Main line, Eastern line, and Ogilvies. The recent drilling targeted infill and extensional holes along the Main and Eastern lines. The Main line mineralization is concentrated in quartz veins within steeply dipping shears hosted in dolerite geology, while the Eastern trend follows a sheared sequence of sedimentary and ultramafic strata. The Duketon Gold Project is wholly owned by Great Southern Mining, solidifying its position in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.