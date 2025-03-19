Google, Apple face EU antitrust action as Trump threatens tariffs

The European Commission has launched antitrust charges against Google and ordered Apple to make changes to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), escalating regulatory pressure on the two US tech giants. The moves come as President Donald Trump threatens tariffs in response to what he calls Europe’s “overseas extortion” of American firms.

EU accuses Google of anti-competitive practices

The Commission found that Google’s Search and Google Play services breach the DMA by favoring Alphabet’s own products over competitors—a practice known as self-preferencing. It also ruled that Google Play restricts app developers from directing consumers to alternative payment platforms.

Google has pushed back against the findings, arguing that the required changes will make it harder for users to find relevant results and reduce traffic to European businesses.

“The Commission’s findings require us to make even more changes to how we show certain types of Search results, which would make it harder for people to find what they are looking for and reduce traffic to European businesses. This is, quite simply, misguided,” said Oliver Bethell, Google’s EMEA director for competition.

Apple ordered to comply with interoperability rules

The EU has also sent guidance to Apple, instructing it to ensure that its iOS operating system allows interoperability, meaning third-party developers should be able to integrate more easily with Apple’s services.

Apple has strongly criticized the ruling, arguing that it stifles innovation and forces the company to share new features with rivals who are not held to the same standards.

“These moves wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don’t have to play by the same rules,” an Apple spokesperson said.

Trump administration threatens tariffs in response

The Trump administration has sharply criticized the EU’s actions, with the president threatening new tariffs on European goods. Trump argues that European regulations unfairly target US tech giants through digital services taxes and antitrust fines.

Last month, the administration issued a directive warning of potential trade measures if Europe continues tightening its grip on major US tech firms. In response, the EU has prepared an “anti-coercion” mechanism that would allow it to retaliate if the US imposes trade restrictions.