Golden Cross Identifies Promising Copper-Gold Targets

Golden Cross Resources (GCR) has completed and interpreted a gravity survey over its EL6391 tenement, located near Molong in Central NSW, revealing several high-priority targets for copper-gold exploration. The survey, conducted by Daishsat Geodetic Surveys, encompassed 577 stations and aimed to define favorable structural locations and subsurface intrusive complexes, crucial for the accumulation of copper-gold mineralization. The data supplements previous geophysical data and may enhance new technologies like Ambient Noise Tomography.

The interpretation, undertaken by Mitre Geophysics, identified three large-scale gravity anomalies. The most significant is a depth-extensive strong gravity source northwest of Larras Lee, with a density of up to 2.80 g/cc, its core situated approximately 400m deep. A second linear gravity anomaly trends southeast to northwest between Copper Hill and Little Copper Hill, showing a steep northeast dipping gravity source with a density up to 2.80 g/cc at around 450m depth. The third anomaly, west of Wattle Hill, exhibits a weaker gravity signature but is depth extensive, with its core about 1000m deep.

Mitre Geophysics recommended analyzing these anomalies in conjunction with other exploration data, including geochemistry, geology, structure, and drilling results. They also suggested considering Induced Polarization (IP) surveys for follow-up exploration of the highest-ranking targets, particularly the large deep gravity source near Larras Lee, to test for potential sulfide mineralization or alteration and guide direct drilling. GCR is currently reviewing the new gravity data alongside existing datasets to determine areas for infill work and prioritize exploration efforts. The Copper Hill project is within the Macquarie Arc volcanic belt, known for hosting significant copper-gold deposits like Cadia-Ridgeway. GCR’s ongoing exploration aims to unlock the potential of this highly prospective region.