Infinity Identifies New Copper Targets at Bogong

Infinity Mining (ASX: IMI) has announced promising results from a re-evaluation of a 2019 Fixed-Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) survey conducted at its Bogong Copper Prospect in NSW. The review, performed by Mitre Geophysics, identified multiple new electromagnetic (EM) conductors, significantly boosting the exploration potential of the project. One conductor aligns with known copper mineralization, while two additional untested conductors lie approximately 250 meters to the east. These eastern conductors also show a strong association with a >100 ppm copper-in-soil anomaly, strengthening the prospectivity.

The Bogong Copper Prospect, situated within the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt, is considered a potential copper porphyry system, similar to world-class systems like Cadia and Northparkes. Historical drilling by DevEx Resources (ASX:DEV) intersected significant copper, including 54.9 meters at 1.06% Cu. However, drilling remains limited, leaving opportunities to explore for a larger copper system at depth. Infinity plans to leverage electromagnetics (EM) to define conductive targets, indicative of higher-grade copper zones.

The re-evaluation of the FLEM survey confirms EM as an effective exploration tool within the Bogong area. The newly identified eastern conductors flank a high-chargeability induced polarization (IP) anomaly, suggesting copper mineralization on both sides of the IP anomaly, consistent with a porphyry model. The strongest EM response, identified on line 6081600N, aligns with known copper mineralization.

Infinity plans to conduct a more detailed EM survey over the new eastern EM conductors to refine target definition before drill testing. These findings reinforce Infinity’s exploration strategy, validating EM as a key method for identifying porphyry-related copper mineralization across the Bogong project. The company’s NSW portfolio also includes 7 ELs targeting copper-gold and other critical minerals. Joe Phillips, Executive Chairman, expressed excitement about expanding the understanding of the prospect, refining the geophysical approach, and unlocking the full potential of the Bogong prospect.